Indian gymnastics camp starts today

The Indian Gymnastics Federation is organising a camp for the probable team in four different categories. The camp for junior and senior probable players will be held in Nagpur, while the camp for pre-youth and youth categories will be held in Mysore (Karnataka). Nagpur's Abhaya Thakre, Anushka Madhumatke, Tanay Dhopade, Aditya Patil, Akshani Thackeray, Garima Vardhe and Sambodhi Hirekhan have been included in the junior probable team. Nagpur's Mukesh Ghyar has been appointed as the coach for the junior team. There is not a single player from Nagpur in the senior probable team. Association secretary Purushottam Darvankar, coach Mukesh Ghyar and Prachi Parkhi were present at the press conference.