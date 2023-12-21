Indian pacer Yadav to grace awards function tomorrow

International yoga player Dhanashri Lekurwale while addressing media persons on Thursday said YK Institute and Yoga Life Centre are jointly organising the award function at the national-level for the first time. BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, MLA Moham Mate and Major Shilpa Kharapkar will also brace the occasion. The dignitaries will disttribute national sports award teachers award, literary award, youngster award, education award, women empowerment and other awards . Total 20 awards will be given in 12 categories. Dr Prema Lekurwale, Dr Nitish Gaikwad and Dr Prajakta Ladukar and others were present at the press conference.