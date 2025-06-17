IndiGo Flight From Kochi to Delhi Makes Emergency Landing at Nagpur Airport After Bomb Threat

An IndiGo flight (6E 2706), operating on the Muscat–Kochi–Delhi route, made an emergency landing at Nagpur Airport on Tuesday morning, June 17, after a bomb threat was reported. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lohit Matani, all passengers were safely disembarked following the emergency landing.

A thorough investigation was immediately launched by airport security and bomb disposal teams. “So far, nothing suspicious has been found,” DCP Matani confirmed, adding that precautionary measures are being strictly followed as the probe continues.

Authorities are working to verify the source and credibility of the threat while ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew. As the investigation progresses, further updates are expected.