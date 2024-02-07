Innovative pursuits in Narayana

platform to motivate the children to think out of the box and innovate. After the spectacular win in the CBSE Regional Science Exhibition held in Nagpur, Parth Deshmukh and Divyansh Tiwari of Narayana Vidyalayam, Chinchbhuvan have been declared the winners for their model Preventia, in the Innovation Idea Contest – Innopreneurs Season 10 (Juniors) held by Lemon Ideas. Their model is designed creatively to prevent injury or death to stray cattle on the highways during the night. An idea stemming from empathy and care towards animals, the model will prove to be a boon to the highway drivers. Narayana Vidyalayam, Koradi Road branch has been awarded for its efforts in this domain, as the best school to support Iinovation. A team of four students Arnav Manoj Jaiswal (Team Leader), Bhaumik Dokrimare, Devansh Pal and Rudrasai Bhanavat all of class 7 have been awarded a special showcase prize for the Story of Floral Water waste, a unique idea to recycle floral wastes.