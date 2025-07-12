International branded garments sale till July 15
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 12, 2025 22:20 IST2025-07-12T22:20:02+5:302025-07-12T22:20:02+5:30
Thousands of varieties and designs of shirts, trousers, jeans, T-shirts, blazers, lowers, kurtis for women, suits, jeans, T-shirts, western ...
Thousands of varieties and designs of shirts, trousers, jeans, T-shirts, blazers, lowers, kurtis for women, suits, jeans, T-shirts, western wear, office wear and fashionable garments for children are available. There is also fresh stock of branded footwear. Parking and entry is free in the sale. All payment cards are being accepted for payment.Open in app