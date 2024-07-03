Ishika first senior woman rugby player from Nagpur

After eight years of relentless hard work, the Rugby Association of Nagpur has achieved this significant milestone. Ishika's dedication and perseverance have paved the way for this remarkable accomplishment, bringing pride to our city and inspiring future generations of athletes. This achievement will undoubtedly boost the morale of all other players from Nagpur and will significantly help us in promoting and developing rugby in the Nagpur district.

All the members of the Rugby Association of Nagpur congratulate Ishika Motghare on her success. "We would also like to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our district coaches Amar Bhandarwar, Sunil Choudhary, and Nehal Dange over the past 8 years, which has been instrumental in this achievement", the association said.

Rugby Association of Nagpur's founders Rakesh Tiwari, Dr. Vandana Ingle (President), Dr. Kalpana Jadhav (Working President), Shilpa Tiwari (Secretary), Amar Bhandarwar (Joint Secretary), Nehal Dange (Treasurer), Ujwal Motghare, Nafiz Sheikh, C.P. James, and Sunil Choudhary (Members) & Yogita Barde (Secretary, Ramtek Taluka Rugby Association) have all extended their best wishes to Ishika for her future endeavours.