ISL: Asheer selected for Northeast United FC

Centre back player Asheer has been consistently performing at the state and national-level. In 2006-07 he was selected for AIFF Football Festival and for Open India camp in Under-13 category. Ib 2007-08 he represented Maharashtra in School Games in U-14 section. He was a member of Maharashtra team in Subroto Mukherjee U-17 Football Tournament held in New Delhi in 2010.

He played for Peninsula Pune FC in 2014-15 and also played for Lone star Kashmir FC (2nd visional I-League ) in 2015-16. Asheer also presented Maharashtra in Santosh Trophy in 2015-16 and also played for prestigious Salgaonkar FC in Goa League in 2016.

He also played for Mumbai FC in I-League in 2017, and Bangalore FC in ISL in 2017-19. He was also declared emerging player of Bangalore FC for the year 2017-18 in ISL. The Kamptee football played for East Bengla FC in I-LEague in 2019, Mohammedan Sporting Club Kolkata (2020-22 I-league) and Sreenidhi Deccan Football Club 2022-23. The Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) officials have congratulated Asheer and wished him best luck.