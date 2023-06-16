Jagtap slams century as Yavatmal post 214

At stumps Bhandara made 117 losing six wickets. They were trailing by 97 runs with just four wickets in hand. Earlier the day belonged to opening batsman Jagtap who slammed 108 in 148 ball with the help of 15 boundaries and two sixes. Captain Shreeyog Pawar (42, 92b, 4x4, 1x6) and Gandhar Gawande (23, 29b. 5x4) also batted well. For Bhandara, captain Aaditya Khilote ripped thru the batting line up and claimed eight wickets for 50 runs in 20 overs.

In reply, Vinit Hatgaonkar triggered collapse as Bhandara made 117 for six in 24 overs. Vinit snared four wickets for 27 runs while Chetan Padole and Pratham Belorkar were chipped in with one wicket each. For Bhandara, middle-order batsman Govind Mehta top scored with (45, 57b, 6x4, 1x6) Aaditya Khilote was playing on 25 in the company of Nihal Thawkar (6).

Brief scores

Yavatmal: 214 all out in 56 overs (Kedar Jagtap 108, Shreeyog Pawar 42, Aaditya Khilote 8 for 50)

Bhandara: 117 for 6 in 24 overs (Govind Mehra 45, Aaditya Khilote 25 batting, Vinit Hatgaonkar 4 for 27)