Jaikrit bags silver in gymnastics
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 8, 2024 08:25 PM2024-02-08T20:25:02+5:302024-02-08T20:25:02+5:30
In the gymnastic tournament held recently Jaikrit performed in the Under-14 boys category in the artistic gymnastic event and floored the spectators with his agility and flexibility. He was declared the runner up and was awarded a silver medal, a certificate and a cash prize of 1000.
His success was appreciated by, director principal, CPS Shilpee Ganguly and coach Parikshit Mangrulkar.