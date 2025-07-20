Jain grabs snooker crown

Nagpur

Abhishek Jain reserved his best for the last. He delivered a power-packed performance in the most crucial game as he cruised to emerge champion of the Gondwana Club-Jain Eye Care Inter-Club Snooker Tournament.

Climbing the ladder with some exciting victories in the tournament, Jain delivered a knock-out punch in the summit clash as he defeated title favourite Jatin Kale 4-1 in the best-of-seven-frame final to take home the glittering trophy.

Kale was also dominant in the tournament winning his matches with authority but he fumbled at the final hurdle.

Jain started positively in the final taking the first frame 71-34. But he lost the second one as Kale showed his potting skills taking it 86-23.With scores level at 1-1, the third frame was crucial for both the finalists and it was Jain who flexed his muscles to take the lead 81-29. From there on, Jain showed tremendous skills and Kale wilted under pressure losing the fourth frame 99-10.

In the fifth frame, Jain maintained his captivating form on the green baize to take it 94-12 and lay his hands on the cove title.

Over 60 players from CP Club, MIG Club, Eastern Sports Club, Indian Gymkhana Club and Gondwana Club took part in the tournament.

Chief guest Dr Ravinder Singal, Commissioner of Police gave away the prizes. Gondwana Club President Jatin Kale, Treasurer Parth Majumdar, Managing Committee Members Abhishek Thakur, Priyam Daga, Dr Arti Jain, Satishkumar Jain, and Abhishek Jain, Club Manager Amol Chakor were also present. Shreyas Mehadia proposed a vote of thanks.