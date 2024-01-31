Jalna, Nashik record big victories

Gondia scripted 3-1 win over Satate, For Gondia, Gulshan Ambade (42nd min), Rupesh Neware (51st min) and Shubham D (73st min) scored one goal each. For Satara, Omkar Shirke (46th min) scored the solitary goal.

Aurangabad entered the next round thrashing Yavatmal 9-0. Thanks to Miraz Khan who netted three goals in 4th, 12th and 71st minutes. Sohel Ali Khan (16 th min), Saurbh (23rd min),

Shaikh Nasir (34th min), Armaz Khan (56th min)and Yeshwant (69 mint) were other goal scorers. Shabaz Khan converted the penalty in 79 minute to seal the fate of opponents.

In other matches, Thane blanked Wardha 2-0 whereas Sangli recorded 2-1 win over Bhandara.

