Jalna, Osmanabad, Thane advance

In the first match, Jalna defeated Sangli 4-1. For Jalna, 4-1 Sohail Khan struck twice in the 4th an d62nd minutes. He was well supported by Kaushik who too scored two goals in the 14th and 57th minutes. For Sangli, Arun Sharma scored the solitary goal in the 78th minute.

Osmanabad overcame Jalgaaon 4-2 via tie-breaker. The score was nil during the regulation time. In penalty shootout for Osmanabad Sohrab Akhtar, Maniyar Saif, Salman Khan and Anuj Lokhande succeeded in scoring goals whereas Arbaz Sheikh missed the target.

For Jalgaon, only Arvind Chilarvar and Akash Kamble found the net whereas Kaleem Sikander ,

Kushal Pawar missed the target.

Thane defeated Nashik 3-2 to enter the next round. For Thane, Amish Gaud (3rd min), Gaurav Chavan (11 th min) and Anish Gaud (47th min) netted one goal each. For Nashik, Bomil Gogoi (35th min), Mandarin Patnaik (63rd min) scored the goals. Gondia defeated Aurangabad 1-0. Thanks to Sourabh Bansi Kathothe who scored the winning goal in the dying minute.