Janhavi bags gold, Kashish silver

Kashish, a student of Mahatma Gandhi English Medium High School and Junior College, won the bronze medal in the under-18 category 400 meter race by clocking 56.83 seconds. The gold medal was won by Adwina Johnson of Tamil Nadu (55.90 seconds) and the silver medal was won by Deepika of Haryana (56.66 seconds). Kashish is being guided by the school's physical education teacher Ramchandra Wani.