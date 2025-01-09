Janhavi, Harshals win gold

Participating in Under-18 girls category, Janhavi clocked 2. 51.68 seconds to ahieve first place in 1000 m race. She maintained the lead she had taken from the start and finished the race with a 50-metre lead over her rival Jyotsna Singh of Madhya Pradesh. Jyotsna clocked 03. 00.70 seconds. Chhattisgarh's Isha Rani Sinha clocked 03. 03.15 seconds to finish third.

While talking to media after receving medal, Janhavi said, " Coach Ashpak Shaikh and former national kho-kho player mother Shsweta and father Dnyaneshwar witnessed the success achieved on Nagpur track which is very special and inspiring for me."

Harshal Joge of Nagpur (Umred) completed the 1000 m race with a time of 02. 33.04 seconds in the same age group. His rival Devraj Chavan of Madhya Pradesh clocked 02. 33.23 seconds while Harsh Nishad of Chhattisgarh clocked 2. 5.40 seconds for third place.

On the second day of the competition, Maharashtra dominated the competition with 8 gold, 02 silver and 04 bronze medals. Sunday is the last day of the competition.

The medal winners were felicitated with medals and gifts by former international sprinter Snehal Rajput (Palghar) and organizing committee president Shekhar Suryawanshi. Dr Manoj Atvkar, Adv Nitin Khamborkar, Dr Suyash Padangale and others were present on the occasion.