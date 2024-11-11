Janhavi, Sanyogita qualify for youth nationals

They were selected based on their performance in the recently held trials at rTM Nagpur University Synthetic Track.

In Under-18 girls category, Janhavi secured first place with a timing of 2.56.43 seconds whereas Kashish Bhagat finished second.

In the 100 m hurdles section, Sanyogita Misar finished second with a timing 16.06 seconds. They will be accompanied by Gajanan Thakre of Khel Foundation as coach.

Janhavi is the student of Hindu Mulinchi Shaha and has been trained under the guidance of Ashpaq Sheikh whereas Sanyoguita is regular member of Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal and is being trained by Jitendra Ghordadekar informs NDAA secretary Dr Sharad Suryawanshi.