Jayesh, Dnyaneshwari win TT titles

The final match in the men's group was played between Jayesh Kulkarni and Vaibhav Rane. In a very tight match, Jayesh Kulkarni took the lead in the first set. However, Vaibhav Rane equalized in the second set. After two sets were tied, Jayesh Kulkarni finally won the match in the third and deciding set. Jayesh Kulkarni won the match 11-8 , 5-11 , 11-4 , 7-11 , 11-5 and became the champion.

In the women's final, Dnyaneshwari Patharkar defeated Harshali Devgade 11-1 , 11-8 , 11-4 to clinch the title.

In the previous semi-final , Jayesh Kulkarni defeated Lavanya Dhakate in the men's category to enter the final . In the second semi-final, Vaibhav Rane overcame Kaustubh Udar to accept Jayesh Kulkarni's challenge in the final. In the women's category, Dnyaneshwari Patharkar Lavanya Girnare and Harshali Devgade had entered the finals by defeating Venushree Sharma.