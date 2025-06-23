JD Sports Foundation holds Aqua Yoga

Former mayor of Nagpur and BJP city president, Dayashankar Tiwari was the chief guest, on the occasion. Rambhau Ambulkar, Dr. Vivek Awasare, Dr. Sambhaji Bhosale, Arun Bute, Sandeep Khare, and Sachin Mathane were also present on the occasion.

In the evening, the World Music Day celebration took place featuring Aqua Aerobics, guitar, tabla, dance, Kathak, and singing performances that mesmerized the audience. Dr. Jaiprakash Duble. President of JD Sports Foundation and Director of National Institute of Swimming Dr Jaiprakash Duble anchored both programmes. Secretary Jayant Duble welcomed the guests. Prajakta Duble expressed vote of thanks.