Jhawar completes 'Comrades Marathon'

Sudesh did his training in various ultramarathons held in Mumbai, Ganpatipule , Kaas & Satara for his final race in South Africa.He also regularly participates in various marathons held in the country & abroad

This is Sudesh's second Comrade Marathon and for this, novice runners get back to back medals. Those who complete this race up and down in two consecutive years are awarded with this medal.

Sudesh won the bronze medal by completing the challenging distance of the Comrades Ultra Marathon 2024 Up run competition in 10 hours 46 minutes and this year in 2025, he completed the down run in 09 hours 32 minutes and became the first comrade from Nagpur to win the prestigious Robert Mishali Medal.The Comrades Ultra Marathon is known as the oldest and toughest marathon in the world, which started in 1921 in South Africa. Many ultra runners from all over the world participate in this ultimate human race. It includes approx 90 kilometers of hilly, high and low terrain and the weather also keeps changing during the competition.