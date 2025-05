Jitesh, Taide, Wadkar, Nalkande, Kadam, Mahale to lead VPTL teams

At a glittering function held at the VCA Recreation Club on Saturday the six franchises were each allotted a 16-member squad and a list of support staff.

Neco Master Blaster ( Neco Group), Orange Tigers (Abhijit Realtors & Infraventures Pvt. Ltd), Nagpur Titans Sanvijay Group), Bharat Rangers ( Rohit Iron & Steel (India) Pvt. Ltd), Nagpur Heroz ( Lily Infraventure) and Pagariya Strikers ( Pagariya Group) will vie for the top honours. Each squad was pre-selected by VCA’s Senior Selection Committee, ensuring good balance in the line-up to boost keen competition.

The women’s tournament will run concurrently with the men’s event. Three franchises Neco Master Blaster , Orange Tigresses and Nagpur Titans will also own an additional women’s team.

Speaking on the occasion Prashant Vaidya, Chairman of the Governing Council of VPTL, said: “The Vidarbha Premier T20 League is more than just a tournament --- it is a celebration of regional cricket and an opportunity for young players to shine.”

Former VCA president AdvAdwait Manohar, VCA secretary Sanjay Badkas and other officials were present on the occasion.

Teams

Nagpur Titans: Jitesh Sharma (C, WK), R Sanjay, Aryan Meshram, Adyan Daga, Adyan Routham, Akash Kombe, Vedant Dighade (WK) Gaurav Dhobley, Ankush Tammiwar, Aditya Khilote, Arya Durugkar, Pratham Maheshwari, Prafulla Hinge, Ananmay Jaiswal, Sarthak Dhabadgaonkar and Sanmesh Deshmukh.

Bharat Rangers: Adharva Taide (Capt), Varun Bist, Danish Malewar, Akshay Agrawal, Shree Choudhary, Neel Athaley, Updesh Rajput, Alok Wadkar, Shantanu Chikhle, Gaurav Farde, Malhar Doshi, Nachiket Bute, Suraj Rai, Shubham Kapse, Parth Khute and Kunal Kunjwani.

Pagariya Strikers: Yash Kadam (C), Mohammad Faiz, Dhruv Shorey, Aditya Ahuja, Iknoor Singh, Shivam Deshmukh and Vishesh Tiwari (WK), Devansh Thakkar, Pushpak Gujar, Ashit Singh, Kaustubh Salve, Lalit Yadav, Dipesh Parwani, Manan Agrawal, Prem Ghode and Virendra Patel.

Nagpur Titans: Akshay Wadkar (Capt, WK), Jagjot Sasan, Aniruddha Choudhary, Sandesh Durugwar, Satyam Bhoyar, Shubham Dubey, Aditya Narwate (WK), Himanshu Kawale, Rohit Datttatraya, Sahil Sheikh, Aditya Kukde, Rahul Dongarwar, Aditya Thakare, Sanskar Chavate, Dushyan Tekan and Piyush Sawarkar.

Orange Tigers: Darshan Nalkande (Capt), Yash Rathod, Apoorva Wankhede, Kshitij Dahiya, Tushar Suryawanshi, Rohit Binkar, Mohit Nachankar, Ganesh Bhosale, Vikram Patel, Akshay Karnewar, Minar Sahare, Shreyansh Gupta, Saurabh Dubey, Atharva Podutwar, Rahul Singh and Ashish Jadhav.

Nagpur Heroz: Mandar Mahale (Capt), Aman Mokhade, Abhishek Agrawal, Prabal Choukande, Tushar Kadu, Siddhesh Wath, Vaibhav Chouksey, Anurag Dixit, Malhar Shirkey, Parth Rekhade, Yash Titre, Tejas soni, Yash Thakur, Rishit Panchmatia, Arjun Ingle and Akshay Dullarwar.