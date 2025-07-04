Joshi elected MSBA president, Kuchanwar CP

Former Nagpur mayor, MLC and president of the Nagpur District Basketball Association (NDBA) Sandip Joshi has been elected as the new president of Maharashtra State Basketball Association (MSBA).

In the 68-year history of MSBA, no one from Nagpur has ever become the president of the state body. While Sandip Joshi became the first official from NDBA Nagpur to become the president of the MSBA, secretary of NDBA Bhavesh Kuchanwar was elected as the vice president of the state association. Mumbai’s Govind Krishnan Muthukumar has been elected the Hon Gen Secretary and Ibrahim Lakdawla will serve as the Treasurer of the MSBA.

After the MSBA officials came to know about the reinstatement of its affiliation with the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) the election process to elect the new body started and the NDBA actively participated in the process.

On June 27, the BFI finally reinstated the affiliation of the MSBA which had been under dispute for the last six years. On Friday, the MSBA held its AGM and conducted elections to elect its new body for the term 2025-2029. A total of 31 District associations affiliated with MSBA attended the AGM and elections. The returning officer for the elections was Adv Abhishek Salian.

The Observers for the election were Shakti Sinh Gohil from the BFI and Pradeep Gandhe from the Maharashtra Olympic Association (MOA). In addition to Kuchanwar, the other three vice presidents of the MSBA include Vikrant Patil, S Ramakrishnan and M Venkatesh.

Pune’s Lalit Nahata and Amravati’s Jayant Deshmukh have been elected as the two associate secretaries of the MSBA.

The new executive members of the MSBA include Shrinivas Sape, Manoj Reddy, Sashikant Nandgaokar and Ashwin Chandel.

The four District Representatives of the committee include Ratnagiri, Nanded, Jalgaon and Beed.