Joshi elected TNDUHA president

The elections were held during the General Body Meeting of TNDUHA at Khatijabai Technical Institute, Sadar, Nagpur. The proceedings were conducted under the supervision of Advocate Nitin Deshmukh, who served as the returning officer. With only one valid nomination received for each of the 15 posts, the elections concluded as a unanimous and uncontested process.

Out of the total 19 Executive Committee positions (15 elected and 4 nominated), elections were conducted for 15 posts. The remaining four — one vice president, one joint secretary, and two Nominated Members — are reserved for women and will be filled in due course.

This election marks a defining moment in the district’s hockey history. TNDUHA remains the only legally recognized district-level hockey body in Nagpur under the One State, One Association policy of Hockey India. The long-standing dispute with the now-defunct Vidarbha Hockey Association (VHA) came to an end following its derecognition by the Bombay High Court — a decision that was later upheld by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India.

Executive commitee

President: Sandeep Joshi, secretary: Parvez Qureshi, treasurer: Anil Daral, vice presidents: A.P. Joshi, Sunil Agarwal, Vijay Tembhurne and Shoeb Parvez, joint secretary: Adv. Vandana Gujre

Executive Members: Javed Rana, Devesh Swami, Kunal Patil, Ramesh Mandal, Swanand Soni, Fayyaz Qureshi and Rajesh Bihari.