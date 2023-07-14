Joshi shines in IRTC victory

Electing to field first in the rain-delayed match, ITRC restricted PNB at 79 runs 10 overs. Barring Ramesh Bajirao, who scored 26 runs, no other PNB batter managed to score in double digits. ITRC’s Dharmendra Gupta, Pratik Bachani and Sudeep Pathak took two wickets each. In reply, ITRC had a bad start as they lost both the openers within three overs and only 14 runs on the board. However, lefthanded Joshi used all his experience and scored a fluent unbeaten 52 from 22 balls which had six boundaries and two sixes. He and Gupta (15*) added 61 runs from 30 deliveries to see their team through in 7.1 overs. For PNB, Govind Narnaware took two wicket