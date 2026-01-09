Jugade on cooperative law reforms panel
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: January 9, 2026 22:05 IST2026-01-09T22:05:02+5:302026-01-09T22:05:02+5:30
His appointment has created an atmosphere of happiness across the cooperative sector, with congratulatory messages pouring in from all ...
His appointment has created an atmosphere of happiness across the cooperative sector, with congratulatory messages pouring in from all quarters. Vivek Jugade is also a member of the State Cooperative Policy High-Level Committee. He serves as the Chairman of Vivekanand Urban Cooperative Credit Society and is also a Director of the Teachers’ Cooperative Bank. With the approval of the Governor, the government has recently issued an official circular regarding Vivek Jugade’s appointment. A total of 16 members have been entrusted with this important responsibility.Open in app