Junior district basketball meet from today

The tournament will be organised under the auspices of Nagpur district Basketball Association (NDBA). As many as 13 boys and 13 girls teams will participate in the selection tournament from where the 12-member Nagpur for the Maharashtra state championship will be selected.

The forthcoming state championship will organised by Maharashtra State Basketball Association (MSBA) in Pune next month.

During the inaugural function on Sunday all the affiliated units of the NDBA will felicitate the newly elected MSBA president Sandip Joshi who recently became the first official of Nagpur in 68 years to head the state body. Similarly the NDBA clubs will also felicitate the newly elected vice president of MSBA Bhavesh Kuchanwar.

After the felicitation function one inaugural match will be played. Over 300 players of Nagpur will be in action during the 15-day tournament. A total of 41 matches in the league cum knockout format will be played. The winner and runners up team in both the boys and girls section will be given attractive cash prizes and handsome trophies. In addition all the participating players will be given memento.