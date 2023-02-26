Kadam hits 96 as Vidarbha score 269/7

Vidarbha won the crucial toss and elected to bat first. On the score of just ten Aman Mokhade departed as he was caught by Rudra Dhanday off Ashutosh Sharma. After his departure opener Satyam Bhoyar (47, 75b, 7x4, 1x6) and Yash Rathod (58, 124b, 4x4) played sensibly. After settling down they started to play freely and made 65 runs partnership for second wicket. When Bhoyar was three runs short of a half century, he was clean-bowled by Harsh Tyagi. In the process Rathod completed his half century. Danish Malewar (17) got a good start but failed to convert it into big innings. After his departure captain Yash Kadam dominated the proceedings. Rotating the strike and punishing the poor deliveries both made 40 run partnership for fourth wicket. When Rathod was on 58, SA Ahuja caught him off Yuvraj Singh. Wicketkeeper batsman Aniket Pande (21, 43b , 4x4) gave some good company to the skipper and both added 59 run for fifth wicket partnership. When Pande was looking good, he was trapped in front of stumps by Ayan Chaudhari. Mandar Mahale who remained not out on 26 supported the captain from other end. Gradually they stitched up 62 run partnership for sixth wicket. However, Kadam was unfortunate as he missed the century by just four runs. When he was on 96, Harsh Tyagi dismissed him. For Railways, Yuvraj Singh and Harsh Tyagi got two wickets each while Adarsh Singh, Ashutosh Sharma and Ayan Chaudhari were chipped in with one each.

Brief scores

Vidarbha: 269/7 in 89.5 overs (Yash KAdam 96, Yash Rathod 58, Satyam Bhoyar 47, Mandar Mahale 26 batting, Yuvraj Singh 2 for 43, Harsh Tyagi 2 for 42) vs Railways