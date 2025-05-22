Kamgar Kalyan Mandal a victim of apathy

Nandlal Rathod is working as Deputy Welfare Commissioner at Kamgar Kalyan Mandal. But since he has charge of Mumbai and Akola districts , he is not sitting in Kamgar Kalyan Bhawan in Nagpur. No new recruitment was done after the retirement of the Labour Development Officer. There is no welfare inspector either. The centre director is working, but he is not responsible for any kind of administrative work. There is a library for students at concessional rates in Kamgar Kalyan Mandal. Women are also given sewing training. There are also sports equipment and a swimming pool to encourage players towards sports like badminton, table tennis, gymnastics etc. The board also used to get income from from large number of swimmers and swimming enthusiasts. The pool has been closed for the last five years. There is also an auditorium on the premises. Plays used to be organised there, but due to lack of maintenance and repair and absence of a responsible officer, its condition is also deteriorating.

₹ 2 crore spent on swimming pool

Rs 2 crore rupees have been spent so far on the repair of the swimming pool which has been closed for the last 5 years, but it is not being started. The problem of water leakage is the main issue behind it. The construction agency of PWD and the worker welfare officer are not able to find out where the one and a half inch water goes. A letter was written to the Public Works Department by the Deputy Welfare Commissioner.

Shiv Sena's women district chief Manisha Papadkar had discussed with the Deputy Welfare Commissioner regarding the demand of starting the swimming pool. She also requested the executive engineer of Public Works Department Abhijit Kuchewar. She also met State minister Adv. Ashish Jaiswa and demanded to start the pool, but no one paid any attention. The party has warned to lock the Kamgar Kalyan Mandal premises.