Kanchanmala, Ishwari win three gold medals

Representing Maharashtra in S-11 category Kanchanmala won gold in 50 m backstroke, 50 mt. breaststroke & 100 mt. breaststroke.

Kanchanmala Pande is a regular member of Aqua Sports Club, training under the able guidance of Dr. Pravin Lamkhade and Vishal Chandurkar.

Ishwari Pande too bagged three gold medals in the same event. In S 11 junior category she bagged gold medals in 50 m backstroke, 50 m freestyle and breast stroke. She is being trained under the guidance of NIA coach Sanjay Batwe at NIT swimming pool.