Kanchanmala, Shreyas excel in para swimming

Nagpur,

Para swimmers Kanchanmala Pande and Shreyash Bahadure, both the member of Aqua Sports Club brought laurels to the city by winning several medals at the 14th Maharashtra State Paralympic Swimming Championship -2022 organised by Paralympic Sports Association (Maharashtra).

For their achievement they were felicitated on NIT Swimming Pool at the hands of vice-president Operations Midland Sports Preeti Lanjekar,and manager Ashwin Janbandhu in the presence of secretary of Aqua Sports Club Mangesh Gadre, Chief Coach of ASC Dr. Pravin Lamkhade and coach Vishal Chandurkar.

Kanchanmala, a visually impaired swimmer won three gold in women category S-11 whereas Shreyash won one silver in Under-18 age group. Kanchanmala won the gold in 100 mts. freestyle, 100 mts. backstroke & 100 mts. breaststroke whereas Shreyas won silver in 100 mts. freestyle.

With their best performance they are now selected to represent Maharashtra at National Level Meet. Both Kanchanmala and Shreyas are training hard under the able guidance Dr. Pravin Lamkhade and Vishal Chandurkar.