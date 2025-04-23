Kanyadaan Season 2' begins at Khandelwal

Khandelwal Jewellers has showrooms in Nagpur, Amravati, Yavatmal, Ballarpur, Amgaon and Warud. They have won the trust of thousands of customers with their exquisite designs, high-quality jewellery, and prompt service. The customer-oriented approach and attitude of their entire staff doubles your shopping mood.

All showrooms offer a wide range of exclusive wedding items, gold, silver, platinum jewellery, and diamond jewellery, and the latest collections of gemstones and gifts.

Jewellery from famous brands like Divine Solitaire, MMTC Coins 999.9, and Men of Platinum Dhoni Collection are available in all their showrooms. You can also buy digital gold by downloading the app.

Digital gold, BS hallmark jewellery, a 100% buyback guarantee, and monthly purchase plans are some of the features of Khandelwal Jewellers.