Kapoor nominated on AWBI legal committee
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 3, 2022 08:30 PM2022-02-03T20:30:01+5:302022-02-03T20:30:01+5:30
Adv SN Kapoor was nominated as a member of the legal committee of the Animal Welfare Board of India ...
Adv SN Kapoor was nominated as a member of the legal committee of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) as per Rule 16 of the AWBI Rules, 1962 and he has also been co-opted in the grants committee.
The tenure of the committee will be from the issuance of the order to the expiry of the Board/ reconstitution of the board.Open in app