Karate referee Zakir honoured

Dr. Zakir S. Khan was felicitated with floral bouquet by officiating CEO of of Anjuman Hami-E-Islam, Nagpur Anees Ahmed , retired district judge Ahmed Sayeed Akhtar Sayeed and principal and Dr.Syed Mohammad Ali and Dean Administration, Anjuman College of Engineering & Technology Dr. Sohail Parvez . HE is thankful to Bharat Sharma for guidance, support and blessing.