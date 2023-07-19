Karate referee Zakir honoured

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 19, 2023 04:41 AM 2023-07-19T04:41:02+5:30 2023-07-19T04:41:02+5:30

Dr. Zakir S. Khan was felicitated with floral bouquet by officiating CEO of of Anjuman Hami-E-Islam, Nagpur Anees ...

Karate referee Zakir honoured | Karate referee Zakir honoured

Karate referee Zakir honoured

Next

Dr. Zakir S. Khan was felicitated with floral bouquet by officiating CEO of of Anjuman Hami-E-Islam, Nagpur Anees Ahmed , retired district judge Ahmed Sayeed Akhtar Sayeed and principal and Dr.Syed Mohammad Ali and Dean Administration, Anjuman College of Engineering & Technology Dr. Sohail Parvez . HE is thankful to Bharat Sharma for guidance, support and blessing.

Open in app
Tags : congress pitroda delhi modi deepika bjp west-bengal deepika-padukone ajay-devgn thakur