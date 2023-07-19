Karate referee Zakir honoured
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 19, 2023 01:41 AM 2023-07-19T01:41:01+5:30 2023-07-19T01:41:01+5:30
Dr. Zakir S. Khan was felicitated with floral bouquet by officiating CEO of of Anjuman Hami-E-Islam, Nagpur Anees Ahmed , retired district judge Ahmed Sayeed Akhtar Sayeed and principal and Dr.Syed Mohammad Ali and Dean Administration, Anjuman College of Engineering & Technology Dr. Sohail Parvez . HE is thankful to Bharat Sharma for guidance, support and blessing.