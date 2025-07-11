Karnika, Reyansh, Purvi, Karran win TT crowns

In the final of the Under-11 girls category, Karnika Singh performed brilliantly and won the title by defeating Anaya Kashyap in straight games 11-9, 11-9 . In the Under-11 boys category, Reyansh Pendharkar defeated S. Gunjal 10-12, 11-6, 11-7. Apart from this, in the Under-13 girls category, Purvi Kaur Renu won the title by defeating Kevika Nandeshwar 6-11, 11-9, 11-5. In the Under-13 boys category, Karan Kashyap won the title by defeating Laksh Chandak 11-7, 11-7. Earlier the tournament was inaugurated by Sanjay Potnis, former CEO and General Manager of Nagpur Nagarik Sahakari Bank. MSTTA secretary Adc Ashutosh Potnis, chief referee Deepak Kanetkar and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.