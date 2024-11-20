Kashish bags silver in jr athletics nationals

In the Under-16 girls section, Kahsish finished second in 600 m race with a timing 1.36.30 seconds Haryana's Tannu emerged winner clocking 1.35.74 seconds. Mathura's Ranjana secured bronze medals.

Last year Kashish won silver in the same competition. She is the tenth standard student of Mahatma Gandhi English Medium School and has been trained under the guidance of Ramchandra Wani and Gajanan Thakre.

NDAA secretary Dr Sharad Suryawanshi has expressed satisfaction over her performance. NDAA president Gurudeo Nagrale, chairman Umesh Naidu,.vice-president Nagesh Sahare and others have congratulated her and wished best luck for the future events.