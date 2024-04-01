Kashish for athletics nationals

She has been selected in 800 m running and 4x400 m relay events. During the state school championship held at Chandrapur, she clinched gold medal in 800 m race and bronze in 400 m. She was selected for the nationals in the basis of this performanc.e

In the recently held 19th Inter-District Athletics Championship at Ahmedabd, she won silver in 600 m race. In the Maharashtra State Junior Athletics Championship held at Pune she won silver in 600 m race. She has been coached by Ramchandra Wani. Headmaster Dharmendra Parshivnikar has congratulated her for her selection.