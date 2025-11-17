Kashish wins gold in 400m race

Kashish, a student at Mahatma Gandhi English Medium High School and Junior College, Wanadongri, is being trained under the guidance of the school's sports teacher Ramchandra Wani. School principal Dharmendra Parshivnikar expressed his happiness over her selection. VicepPrincipal Deepali Kothe, Nagpur District Athletics Association secretary Dr. Sharad Suryavanshi, sports teachers Nikita Kherde, Neeraj Mathankar, Pradeep Kohle, Madhavi Vande, Preeti Dhamgaye, Shashikant Mule, and other teachers congratulated Kashish.