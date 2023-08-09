Kathoute slams hat-trick as Kandri Mine win

In the 13th minute, Nitesh Rautel drew the first blood. Then Kathoute netted back to back three goals in 16th, 21st and 23rd minutes to ensure the big victory.

In other matches KP Shine defeated X City Play 3-0. Saurabh Kathoute (15th min), Suraj Ghanore (30th min) and Zeeshan Ali (34th min) scored one goal each for KP Shine. In another match, Catholic Club defeated Mangalwari Boys 1-0. Thanks to Jeroe Patil who netted an all-important goal in the 48th minutes.

Zehra FC defeated Shree Ganesh FC 1-0. Muzammil Ansari slammed the winning goal in the 54th minutes.