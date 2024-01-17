Katol teams reign supreme

In the men's section, Vidarbha Youth defeated Katol's Vidarbha Krida Mandal 15-11 by four points. In the women's section, Vidarbha Krida Mandal overcame Yavatmal's Nav Hind Krida Mandal 13-12. In the Under-14 girls section, Vidarbha Youth Kadgaon defeated Vidarbha Youth Katol whereas sin the boys section, Vidarbha Youth Ladgaon downed the same opponent. Divya Sawarkar of Vidarbha Krida Mandal Katol was declared defender whereas Aishwarya Dhoke of Maratha Friends Club Amravati was adjudged as outstanding raider. Priti Thagarke of Jai Hind Krida Mandla was declared best all rounder.