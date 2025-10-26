Keep away from politics and play with sportsman spirit, CM to cagers

Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis who himself was the president of Nagpur District Basketball Association (NDBA) said, “I have been told that there is more politics in sports than in politics but I request the players to keep away from it and play the tournament with sportsman spirit. You must play with best of your ability and accept decision of the referees. Sport teaches us to be gracious in defeat an humble in victory. Terming MSBA’s decision for starting cash incentive as historic, Fadnavis hailed Joshi and his team.

“I congratulate Joshi and the entire MSBA from bottom of my heart for starting the cash incentive to the teams finishing on podium at national tournaments. It is a historic decision as no State is offering such cash incentive to its players. I have worked with Joshi with close quarters in politics and also sports and I am confident that he would take good decisions that will take basketball to newer heights,” said Fadnavis to a thunderous applause.

MSBA and NDBA President Sandip Joshi made introductory remarks. Without elaborating, Joshi said that they have found some ways forward during the executive meeting regarding controversial issue of number of teams representing one district.

BFI Secretary Kulwinder Gill and MLA Vikas Thakre also addressed the gathering.

CM honours champion hoopsters

Fadnavis handed over cash prizes to three Maharashtra teams that finished on the podium in national tournaments. Under-18 girls team finished runners-up in Punjab while the U-13 eves did an encore in the sub-junior meet at Uttarakhand. Each player, coach and manager were handed cash prize of Rs 25,000 each. The U-13 boys ended third and each player of the squad took home a purse of Rs 10,000 each.

MSBA Secretary Govind Mutthukumar, MSBA Vice-President and NDBA Secretary Bhavesh Kunchanwar, NDBA working president Adv Abhay Kaple, organising secretary Anup Rajurkar and DKM Secretary Ravi Kulkarni shared the dais.

A host of MSBA and NDBA officials along with NMC Sports Officer Dr Piyush Ambulkar were prominently present on the occasion. Dr Manoj Salpekar conducted the proceedings and also proposed a vote of thanks.