KFC drub Panchshil 4-0

Rahul Gedam played an important role in the victory by scoring three goals in 21st, 34th and 47th minutes. Harsh Baisware (48 min) was another scorer.

In another match, Shiraspeth Boys blanked Seva Sarvada FC 2-0. Galgun Ghantewar (10 min)

and Chaitnya Khobragde (45 min) netted two goals each.

Munniwasi FC defeated Big Well 1-0. Shoeb Akhtar scored an all-important goal in the 16th minute. In other matches, FSA defeated Bezangabh FC 5-4 via tie-breaker to enter the next round. VIV Group recorded 3-1 victory over Pragati whereas Saleem Leader FC downed Bezanbagh Colony1-0.