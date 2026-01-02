KGN wins with Azhar’s decisive goal

The only and decisive goal of the match was scored by Mohammad Azhar for KGN Academy in the 56th minute. This post–half-time goal proved to be the turning point of the match. After that, Central Railway made several attempts to equalize, but KGN’s strong defensive line denied them success.

During the match, the referee issued several warnings to players due to indiscipline. KGN Academy’s Mohammad Shahid received a yellow card in the 33rd minute. Mohammad Nahid Qureshi was shown yellow cards in the 65th and 84th minutes and was subsequently sent off with a red card. In added time, Om Karnewar (90 1 minute) also received a yellow card. Coach Vakil Ahmed was shown a direct red card in the 84th minute and was sent off. From Central Railway, Steven Machado (86th minute), Chetan Khare (88th minute), and Shahbaz Pathan (90 5 minute) were shown yellow cards.