Khan to ofiiciate Karate Premier League in UAE

Nagpur, Feb 10

Dr Zakir Khan, Director Physical Education of Anjuman College of Engineering & Technology,Sadar,Nagpur and India Chief Technical Director of MITSUYA-KAI Hayashi-ha Shito-Ryu Karate-Do India and & President-Karate-Do Association of Nagpur District(KAND) has been selected as a referee to participate in Karate Premier League Fujairah 2022 Competition to be held from February 12 to 20 at the Zayed Sports Complex, Fujairah, UAE.

This is the 5th time from Vidarbha region and Central India Dr. Zakir Khan is participating in World Karate Federation Competition. Dr. Zakir Khan gives the credit of his selection to Indian Karate Mentor Hanshi Bharat Sharma and Shihan Vijay Tiwari, President -Karate India Organization (KIO) and Shihan Sanjeev Kumar Jangra, General Secretary-Karate India Organization (KIO), Shihan Mutum Bankim Singh,Treasurer-Karate India Organization (KIO), Hanshi Premjit Sen, Chairman Referee Commission -Karate India Organization (KIO), Shihan Salauddin Ansari-President-Karate-Do Association of Maharashtra and Shihan Sandeep Gade,General Secretary- Karate-Do Association of Maharashtra.