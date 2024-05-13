Khorgade, Bondre excel

Batting first Puynayagari scored 127 all out in 17.3 overs Shridhar Hatgade top scored with 33 (33 b, 2x4) and he was well supported by Shrikant Kotgule 19 (10b,1x4, 2x6).

For Sakal, Nitin Baitule claimed three wickets for 22 whereas pacer Avishkar Deshmukh got to for 19.

In reply, Sakal lost their wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for a paltry 65 in 12.2 overs. Only Prajwal Harne 17 (1 7b, 2x4) managed to cross the double digit.

Noted sports organiser Deven Dasture and the director of Prachit Enterprises Dilip Shastry distributed the man-of-the-mathc prize.

Today's match: The Times of India vs Loksatta at 8.30 am.