Kickflicks Little Legends League from Nov 15

The competition features matches across five age categories — Under 8 (4-a-side), Under 9 (5-a-side), Under 11 (6-a-side), Under 13 (7-a-side), and Under 15 (9-a-side). Each format has been designed to encourage development at every stage, focusing on technical ability, discipline, and sportsmanship.

Through this initiative, Kickflicks aims to inspire young players to take up football seriously, helping them shape their individual journeys from school-level football to higher competitive platforms. Over the past few years, Kickflicks has become a key driver in reviving Nagpur’s grassroots football movement, providing visibility, recognition, and professional exposure to the city’s young talent.