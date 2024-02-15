Kids should play days cricket more than T-20s: TA Sekar

He was in the city for the prize distribution function of MI Junior League at Kurvery's ground on Thursday.

Talking to media persons, Sekar who played two Test matches in the 1982–83 season when he was flown out to Pakistan to replace the injured Madan Lal said , “ A new thing is always attractive. Twenty-20 has become popular. Even T-10 leagues are being played in some parts of the world. But the kids should play in all formats of the game and then only they can survive. As far as T-20s are concerned, kids should not play it till the age of 19. Thanks to the BCCI and affiliated state association for not conducting T-20 tournaments at junior level officially. The kids should concentrate on days games and 50 overs games more than T-20s.

While appreciating MI's initiative Sekar said, “ This is a good initiative by the Mumbai Indians. I think grassroots-level cricket is always good. Kids get a good platform to play on turf wicket with several facilities. Each team gets three matches minimum to play. India being a cricket-crazy country, this is a good opportunity for youngsters. Such tournaments will help to keep enthusiasm.”

About Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan's fabulous Test debut against England at Rajkot he said, “ Playing for India is always a great achievement for anybody. Sarfaraz comes from a very humble background. Dream comes true for him. I would like to congratulate him”, he said.

About the current Indian pace attack which is considered as all time best he said, “ Things have changed a lot. The spinners dominated for 30 to 40 years and now it is fast bowlers turn”.