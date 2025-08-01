Kingsway's EMPACT 2025 from today

In a country where Emergency Medicine is still evolving, EMPACT 2025 is a bold and timely step forward. Designed to empower doctors, nurses, and emergency responders with cutting-edge knowledge and hands-on training, the conference will focus on life-saving protocols, trauma systems, resuscitation strategies, and real-world ER challenges. The conference will feature national and international faculty, hands-on workshops, simulation sessions, academic paper presentations, and panel discussions—making it one of the most comprehensive emergency and trauma education platforms in the country.