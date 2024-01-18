KKM SF lands into controversy, notice issued to Rahul Club

Although Rahul Club defeated SECR 2-0, the result has been withheld as the railmen took objection over one player and lodged the protest. According to them Mohammad Shafique is an employee of AG office and not a registered player with Rahul Club. SECR alleged that the particular player has produced a fake NOC of AG. The KKM committee has issued a showcause notice to Rahul Club and gave them the timing till Friday morning to give a reply. Then the KKM committee will decide the result of the match.

In this regard when contacted Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) president Haresh Vora he said if proven guilty NDFA can issue a notice to Rahul Club. It will be interesting to see what action NDFA headed by Harsh Vora take if the club is found guilty.

Meanwhile Young Muslim Football Club (YMFC) entered the final defeating Rabbani Club 2-0. Saquib Ansar (49th min) and Shuibham Dahma (76th min) were the goal scorer,

Al Nasar, Squadram F C girls in final

Al Nasar and Squadram FC girls set up a title clash in the KKM football tournament. In the first semi-final, Al Nasar defeated IFFC1-0. Thanks to Malvika who scored an all-important goal in the 30th minute. In the second semi-final, Squadram FC thrashed Amma FC4-0. Shurti Ghodakade (17th min), Krutika Raut (22 th min), Anjali Waghmare 29th min) and Vanshika Mate (35th min) were the goal scorers.