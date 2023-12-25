Kohinoor win Guzder 'C' did title

In the final, played at the Shree Binzani Cricket Club Ground, Nagpur, Kohinoor CC won the toss and bowled out SGR Sports Academy for 210 in 47.4 overs. Anchit Thakur (5/37) and Babu Yadav (5/41) shared the spoils. For SGR, Sagar Pawar top scorfed with 65 whereas Rameshwar Sonune contributed 38.

Kohinoor CC had no trouble whatsoever in chasing down the target with Samitinjoy Bhattacharya (70) and Devendra Tarauliya (57 not out) starring with the bat. Anchit Thakur, who contributed 42 with the bat, was declared the Player of the Match for his fine all-round show.

BRIEF SCORES

SGR Sports Academy: 210 all out in 47.4 overs (Sagar Pawar 65, Rameshwar Sonune 38; Anchit Thakur 5/37, Babu Yadav 5/41)

Kohinoor Cricket Club, Koradi: 211/5 in 38.3 overs (Samitinjoy Bhattacharya 70, Anchit Thakur 42, Devendra Tarauliya 57 not out)

Result: Kohinoor Cricket Club, Koradi, won by 5 wickets