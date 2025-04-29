Kolhapur champ, beat Ngpur 2-1

In the very fourth minute Raj Ali gave 1-0 lead to Kolhapur by converting an excellent opportunity. In the 15th minute Yaseen Nadaf increased the lead 2-0. Trailing by two goals, Nagpur forwards too launched series of attacks in the rival cidatel. As a result Owais Ashraf succeeded in reducing the deficit. However, then even after making lof of efforts Nagpur failed to level the score.

Mumbai finish third

In the third place match, Mumbai drubbed Pune 5-0. Thanks to Mohammad ArafarAnsari who struck twice in 21st and 27th minutes. He was well supported by Zeeshan Akhtar (23rd min), Shivam Yadav (45 5 min) and Mohamamad Khatib (50th min). Pune played with nine players as their two players Mohit Udhale (33rd min) and Rajendra Prasad(62nd min) were given the marching orders. The winners walked away with Rs31,000 and the runners up got Rs 21, 000.

MLA Dr Nitin Raut visited the venue and motivted the players. WIFA secretary Kiran Chougule, WIFa treasurer SaleemPArkute, Sajid Ansari, NDFA president Haresh Vora, Abbas Ali, Iqbal Kashmiri, Stanley Gregory and Khalid Ansari were also present on the occasion.